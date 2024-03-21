Sunak has ‘set out clear autumn time frame’ for general election, says minister

Tory minister Andrea Leadsom has claimed that prime minister Rishi Sunak has "set out a clear autumn time frame" for the next general election.

The Conservative MP made the comments on Thursday, 21 March, during an appearance on Sky News.

She says Mr Sunak made it "very clear" at the start of the year that "the working assumption would be that it will be this autumn".

Ms Leadsom's remarks come after chancellor Jeremy Hunt hinted on Tuesday that the election could be in October.