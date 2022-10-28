Rishi Sunak shown aboard the 'Titanic' in new Belfast mural

Rishi Sunak is yet again the butt of a joke in Belfast’s latest mural, which depicts the new prime minister aboard the “RMS Titanic.”

Mr Sunak is shown clinging to a dinghy surrounded by sharks, while Boris Johnson and leadership contender Penny Mordaunt appear to be preparing to jump ship.

“Putin,” “NI protocol,” and “strikes” is written on the fins of the sharks, a nod to the new Tory leader’s challenges.

The Hill Street mural has been updated multiple times to reflect the turmoil within the Conservative party and recent leadership contests.

