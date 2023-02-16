Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak meet in London for sustainable energy talks

Rishi Sunak and Bill Gates met in central London on Wednesday, 15 February, to discuss “solving the challenges of net zero.”

The UK prime minister and the Microsoft co-founder made a trip to Imperial College London to meet with green technology innovators Cleantech for UK, a coalition aiming to open the door to a new generation of sustainable technology start-ups.

The initiative, which is supported by Mr Gates’s sustainable energy programme Breakthrough Energy, is backed by more than £6 billion of private funding and organised by Cleantech Group.

