‘Go away’: Sunak and Braverman heckled during visit to Chelmsford

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman were heckled over their policy on migrant crossings during a visit to Chelmsford on Monday (27 March).

The pair made a morning trip to Essex, where the prime minister spoke on his plans to “stamp out” anti-social behaviour.

“Allow migrants into this country. Go away, we don’t want you here,” a heckler could be heard shouting, as Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman walked through the city, accompanied by police officers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.