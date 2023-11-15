MPs laugh as Sunak asked what Cameron’s ‘finest foreign policy achievement’ is

Laughter rang out in the House of Commons as Rishi Sunak was asked to name David Cameron's "finest foreign policy achievement" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 15 November.

The former Conservative prime minister made a shock return to government on Monday after being appointed foreign secretary in a cabinet reshuffle.

Lord Cameron stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum, which he had called, in 2016.

He will avoid regular grillings by MPs because of his position in the House of Lords.