Starmer accuses Sunak of ‘fanboying’ over Elon Musk in heated exchange

Sir Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of "fanboying" over Elon Musk in a heated exchange during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 15 November.

The prime minister and Labour leader traded blows after Mr Sunak sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary and appointed Lord David Cameron as foreign secretary.

Sir Keir was referencing Mr Sunak's talk with the controversial X/Twitter owner about artificial intelligence (AI) in front of an audience of business chiefs at the beginning of November.

Mr Sunak described Mr Musk as a “brilliant innovator and technologist".