AI is ‘magic genie’ that could bring ‘universal high income’, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk described artificial intelligence as a "magic genie" that "gives you any wishes you want" whilst warning people to "be careful what you wish for."

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was speaking to Rishi Sunak to close out the government’s AI safety summit on Thursday, 2 November.

Mr Musk said AI presents a future challenge of how to "find meaning in life if you have a magic genie that can do everything you want" but could bring about "universal high income."

"It will be somewhat of a leveller... I think everyone will have access to this magic genie," he added.