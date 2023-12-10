Rishi Sunak locked outside No 10 with Mark Rutte in awkward moment

Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte were locked outside of 10 Downing Street on Thursday, 7 December.

The UK prime minister and his outgoing Dutch counterpart were meeting in London for policy discussions.

Footage outside Number 10 shows Mr Rutte arriving to greet Mr Sunak.

The pair pose for photographs as they shake hands, before Mr Sunak turns to open the door - and finds they are locked out.

They continue to chat as Mr Sunak attempts to push the door, before someone already inside eventually lets them in.