Rishi Sunak has formally announced he will be entering the race to become the next prime minister.

The former chancellor and runner-up against Liz Truss put out a statement on Twitter this morning (23 October), after meeting the threshold of 100 backers.

“The choice our party makes now will decide whether the next generation of British people will have more opportunities than the last,” he wrote.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country.”

