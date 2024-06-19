Sunak wants young people to experience same ‘very special feeling’ he did buying home

Rishi Sunak has said he wants young people to experience the same "very special feeling" that he did when buying his first home.

The prime minister now boasts an impressive multi-million pound luxury property portfolio, which includes the first pad he brought back in 2001.

According to the Evening Standard, Mr Sunak purchased his first home - in South Kensington - when he was working as an investment analyst for Goldman Sachs.

Speaking to LBC on Wednesday 19 June, the prime minister said he wants "everyone" to have the opportunity to buy a home under a Conservative government.

"That's the thing that peoople speak to me most about. They want to own a home and experience what that is like," Mr Sunak said.

"I remember it, it's a very special feeling and I want everyone to have that opportunity."