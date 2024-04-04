Rishi Sunak says he hasn’t decided when the general election will be

Rishi Sunak has admitted he doesn’t know when the next general election will be.

The prime minister was quizzed on an election date by Harry Cole on The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots podcast on Wednesday (3 April).

Mr Sunak said: “I have been clear on that and said I am working on the assumption it is in the second half of the year and I will stick to that.

“There is a long-standing tradition that it is the prime ministers who decide when they are going to call an election and I haven’t decided because I have been busy focusing on the things that matter to people.”