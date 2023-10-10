Rishi Sunak vows to stand with Britain’s Jews as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

Rishi Sunak has told Britain’s Jewish community “I will stop at nothing to keep you safe” amid concerns they could be targeted as Israel laid siege to the Gaza Strip following the Hamas atrocity.

The Prime Minister addressed a synagogue in north London to express his solidarity for Israel following the Hamas attack and to reassure Britain’s Jews.

Mr Sunak said: “I know that at moments like this when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We have already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions.

“I say: Not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century.”