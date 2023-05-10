Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Lindsay Hoyle scolds Sunak for asking Starmer questions during PMQs

00:32

Oliver Browning | 1683718748

Watch: Commons speaker scolds Sunak for asking Starmer questions during PMQs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Rishi Sunak on a number of occasions for asking questions of Sir Keir Starmer during this week’s PMQs.

The speaker of the House of Commons interjected with his first warning at the beginning of the session but later on, Mr Sunak asked “What does the honourable leader of the opposition think about this” in an attempt to turn the tables.

“Can I just remind the prime minister, it’s Prime Minister’s Questions for him to answer, not ask for what the opposition is doing,” Sir Lindsay replied.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:39

Starmer says Sunak ‘smiling his way through cost of living crisis’

00:26

Rishi Sunak has ‘cost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs’, Starmer says

01:06

Flash flooding hits Somerset as major incident declared after storms

00:32

Scans reveal damage to Angel Lynn’s skull caused by falling from van

Editor’s Picks

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

02:28

Eurovision: How the voting works – and what has changed for 2023

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

02:22

Watch King Charles’s coronation day in 360°

More Editor’s Picks

02:52

Coronation day for a royal superfan

02:00

The best moments from King Charles’s historic coronation

00:52

Prince Louis’ best moments from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

01:48

How the world celebrated King Charles’s coronation

On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:17

Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

06:36

How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions

05:22

Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?

06:57

Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?

03:55

Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

More Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Decomplicated

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

More Music Box

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

09:57

Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’

12:21

Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session

Millennial Love

14:26

These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:24

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’

26:50

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:20

Jodi Picoult: Anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to trans lives

01:26

Trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:19

Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:09

Adult filmmaker says porn can be as creative as literature and film

Sport

01:16

Guardiola hails ‘incredible’ De Bruyne after Real Madrid performance

00:52

Dyche surprised by scoreline as Everton win to boost survival hopes

00:41

Declan Rice moves young fan to tears with gesture after West Ham win

00:57

Jackie Stewart breaks through barrier for journalist interview Federer

More Sport

00:31

‘Let’s keep going’: Arteta urges Arsenal to maintain title fight

01:27

Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool fans booing National Anthem

01:35

Formula One’s Daniel Ricciardo loses mini boat race to Red Bull junior

01:10

Lampard urges Chelsea players to ‘have a beer’ after Bournemouth win

Climate

00:33

Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament

00:26

Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office

00:32

Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach

00:27

Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania

More Climate

00:48

Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef

00:39

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm

01:02

Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas

00:58

At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest

Culture

00:19

Hannah Waddingham impresses Eurovision fans with amazing vocal range

01:41

Eurovision: Which countries are competing in Saturday’s grand final?

00:40

Alesha Dixon performs rap on history of Eurovision during semi-final

00:31

BBC News mistake Eurovision superfan for Finland’s act in interview

More Culture

00:36

Paul O’Grady makes posthumous cameo in Eurovision opening credits

00:30

Hannah Waddingham presents Eurovision semi-final in flawless French

01:15

Robert De Niro reveals he’s welcomed seventh child at 79-years-old

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

Lifestyle

00:19

Edinburgh Zoo welcomes first penguin chick of 2023

00:59

King Charles helps woman whose shoe gets stuck during Cambridge visit

00:39

Prince William meets royal fan, 93, who has been to three coronations

01:23

Mark Zuckerberg competes in first public jiu-jitsu contest

More Lifestyle

02:04

Prince Louis’ best moments from his first official royal engagement

00:30

Prince Louis’ tries s’mores on his first royal engagement

00:34

Dylan Mulvaney reveals impact of trolls misgendering her

01:03

The best royal dance moves from the coronation concert in Windsor

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in