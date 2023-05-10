Watch: Commons speaker scolds Sunak for asking Starmer questions during PMQs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Rishi Sunak on a number of occasions for asking questions of Sir Keir Starmer during this week’s PMQs.

The speaker of the House of Commons interjected with his first warning at the beginning of the session but later on, Mr Sunak asked “What does the honourable leader of the opposition think about this” in an attempt to turn the tables.

“Can I just remind the prime minister, it’s Prime Minister’s Questions for him to answer, not ask for what the opposition is doing,” Sir Lindsay replied.

