Keir Starmer suggests Rishi Sunak is “weak” for his decision not to attend Cop27 and for reinstating Suella Braverman as home secretary.

The Labour leader added he needs to “show leadership” by attending the event and “pull world leaders together” to deal with the climate and energy crisis.

“If that doesn’t happen, it’s a failure of leadership,” Mr Starmer said.

“If I was prime minister, I would be going, I would be convening and pulling people together to sort out these issues that are confronting people.”

