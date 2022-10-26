Rishi Sunak was ‘trounced’ by Truss who was beaten by lettuce, says Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak was “trounced” by Liz Truss, whose premiership was outlasted by a lettuce, in the summer Tory leadership contest, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The lettuce was set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star, and “outlasted” the former prime minister as it did not wilt before her resignation.

“The only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” Sir Keir said as he pushed for a general election.

