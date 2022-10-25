Liz Truss said her government acted "urgently and decisively" during her 49 days in office as she doubled down on her policies in a farewell speech on Tuesday, 25 October.

The shortest-serving prime minister in British history spoke outside Downing Street before leaving to visit King Charles III for her final audience.

Ms Truss's successor, Rishi Sunak, will also visit the palace, where the King will invite him to form the next government.

"In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses," Ms Truss said.

Sign up for our newsletters.