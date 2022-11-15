Several ministers in Sunak’s government have ‘behaved inappropriately,’ says FDA union

Dave Penmansays several ministers within Rishi Sunak’s government have “behaved inappropriately.”

Speaking with Sky News, the FDA union chair said most of the complaints are about ministers “losing their temper, shouting, getting frustrated.”

“At times that behaviour can then verge into what people would characterise as bullying,” he said.

The head of the union, which represents civil servants, has written a letter to the prime minister calling for reforms to address a “toxic work culture in Whitehall.”

