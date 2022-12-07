Rishi Sunak says he’s ‘absolutely shocked’ by Mone’s Covid contract allegations

Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that he is “absolutely shocked” by Tory peer Michelle Mone’s Covid contract allegations.

The prime minister was met with jeering from the opposition as he said that he was surprised by the claims.

“It’s absolutely right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords, and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip,” he continued.

It was reported last week that Baroness Mone received £29m of PPE Medpro’s profits after it was awarded lucrative government contracts.

