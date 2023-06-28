Stephen Flynn called Rishi Sunak a "near billionaire" as he asked when he last struggled to pay a bill during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 28 June.

The SNP Westminster Leader made the reference to the prime minister's wealth after Mr Sunak urged homeowners and borrowers to "hold their nerve" after fixed-rate mortgages rose to their highest level since the aftermath of Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.

Mr Sunak and his wife have an estimated worth of around £529m, according to the most recent Sunday Times Rich List.