Rishi Sunak shakes hands with Olaf Scholz upon arrival at Munich Security Conference

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Germany for the Munich Security Conference ahead of his address at noon on Saturday, 18 February.

The prime minister can be seen shaking hands with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at the conference.

He is expected to tell leaders that more needs to be done to “boost Ukraine’s long-term security.”

It is anticipated he will argue that the West must give Ukrainian armed forces the “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” needed to drive out Russian troops.

