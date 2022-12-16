Rishi Sunak has held his first talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders in his first visit as prime minister.

Mr Sunak held informal talks with representatives from the country’s main parties at a hotel near Belfast amid the ongoing power sharing impasse at Stormont.

Devolution has been in flux since February, when the DUP withdrew from the executive in a protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

“I was able to put it to [Mr Sunak] directly that what we need to see is a deal on the protocol,” Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said.

