Sunak says Mordaunt’s economic plans ‘go further than Corbyn’

Rishi Sunak says Penny Mordaunt’s economic plans “go further than Corbyn”.

Rishi Sunak accused his Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt of going “further than Jeremy Corbyn” on government borrowing.

Referring to her commitment to allowing borrowing to fund day-to-day spending, the former chancellor said: “It’s not just wrong, it’s dangerous... Even Jeremy Corbyn didn’t go that far.”

Mr Sunak added: “If we’re not for sound money, what is the point of the Conservative Party?”

It comes after Mr Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics.

He said: “This something-for-nothing economics isn’t Conservative. It’s socialism.”

