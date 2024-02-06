Sunak defends £1000 bet with Piers Morgan over Rwanda policy

Rishi Sunak defended accepting a £1000 bet from Piers Morgan on being able to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before the next election.

Mr Morgan told Mr Sunak he would bet “£1,000 to a refugee charity” that he wouldn’t deport anyone to the African country before the election, before the prime minister shook his hand.

Mr Sunak has faced heavy criticism for the bet, with the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn describing it as “depraved.”

The PM told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday (6 February) he was taken “by surprise” by the offer, but did not say it was a mistake to have shaken Mr Morgan’s hand.