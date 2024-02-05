Rishi Sunak has shared his thoughts on his predecessor Liz Truss being outlasted by lettuce, admitting the country was in a “tough spot”.

The Daily Star newspaper bought an iceberg lettuce and set up a live webcam to see who would last longer, Ms Truss as PM or the lettuce.

The lettuce won. Ms Truss lasted 50 days in office,

When asked about Ms Truss during an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, which airs today (5 February), Mr Sunak said: “You look back at that moment and the country was in a tough spot.”

The Prime Minister added: “I come from an economic background, I think people trust I know what I am doing when it comes to the economy.