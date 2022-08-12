‘What?’: Boris Johnson dodges question about answering Rishi Sunak’s calls

Boris Johnson appeared to dodge a question about “answering Rishi Sunak’s calls” during an interview on Friday (12 August).

The outgoing prime minister claimed the query “does not change the price of fish” - suggesting it was irrelevant as he spoke on the UK’s energy crisis.

Mr Sunak claimed last night that Mr Johnson has not returned his calls since he resigned from government.

“I think that’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish,” the PM said, when asked if he’ll start answering calls.

