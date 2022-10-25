Biden calls Rishi Sunak becoming next UK PM ‘a groundbreaking milestone’

It is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s next prime minister, Joe Biden has said.

In comments at at event marking Diwali in Washington on Monday, 24 October, the US president said that “it matters” that it is the first time a person of colour - and child of Indian immigrants - takes the highest political office in the country.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton to Hindu parents who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters,” Mr Biden said.

