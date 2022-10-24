Michael Fabricant 'disappointed' Tory leadership vote was not put to members

Conservative Party members “should have had a say” in electing the party leader, Michael Fabricant said after Rishi Sunak was announced as the UK’s next prime minister.

The MP for Lichfield had publicly announced that he was nominating Boris Johnson for party leader, before the former prime minister withdrew from standing in the contest.

“I’m disappointed that it hasn’t gone to the membership because I think they should have had a say. There are 200,000 members,” Mr Fabricant said, before adding that he was “pleased” with the contest results.

