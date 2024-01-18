Sunak laughs with Border Force officers after Rwanda bill passes through Commons

Rishi Sunak could be seen laughing with Border Forcer officers during a visit to Gatwick Airport, the day after his Rwanda bill passsed through Commons.

The Prime Minister visisted Gatwick on Thursday, 18 January, alongside Conservative MP for Crawley Henry Smith.

The pair met with Border Force Romeo team and their dog Jynx, with Mr Sunak stooping down to pet the dog.

The Rwanda bill passed through the House of Commons at its third reading on Wednesday night, with 320 votes in favour and 276 against.