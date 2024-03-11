A Rishi Sunak lookalike acted as a gameshow host spinning a dystopian “wheel of misfortune” created by Amnesty International UK to “highlight the serious consequences of the controversial Rwanda bill.”

The action was staged outside the House of Commons on Monday, 11 March, a day before the government’s proposed asylum law was due to receive its third reading in the Lords.

The charity is calling for lawmakers to reject the bill and stop playing a “dystopian horror game” with the lives of people seeking asylum.