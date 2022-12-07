Rishi Sunak has assured that there are “no current” shortages of drugs to treat Strep A infections.

It comes as pharmacists across the country have complained about “patchy access” to drugs such as penicillin.

“This can be treated appropriately with antibiotics, there are no current shortages ... and there are well-established procedures to ensure that remains the case,” he told the Commons.

He added that there is “no reason to believe” it has become more lethal or more resistant to antibiotics, and is not a new strain.

