Rishi Sunak releases long-awaited personal tax documents

Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents covering the past four years, showing that he paid £432,493 in tax in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The release, following a commitment first made by the prime minister during his Tory leadership run last summer, also showed that he paid £393,217 in tax in 2020/2021, and £227,350 in tax in 2019/20.

In 2021/22, Mr Sunak’s income from dividends was £172,415 and from capital gains was £1.6 million.

