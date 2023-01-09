Rishi Sunak 'fully supports' transparency and disclosing donations for MPs

Rishi Sunak said that he “fully supports” transparency in the declaration of donations to MPs after a Sky News and Tortoise Media database revealed the extent of payments given to politicians.

The Westminster Accounts database compiles records from the MPs’ Register of Interests, the Electoral Commission and other registers to illustrate the total sums of donations and earnings for individual MPs, some of whom have been paid millions.

“I think transparency is really important for the healthy functioning of democracy, it’s absolutely right that there’s disclosures around donations and outside interests,” the prime minister said.

