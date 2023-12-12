Yvette Cooper likens Rishi Sunak to a Christmas turkey during debate

Yvette Cooper took a Christmas-themed jab at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today in the House of Commons (12 December).

The Shadow Home Secretary was speaking during the debate on the Rwanda bill when she called Mr Sunak weak in regards to his immigration plan.

She then likened him to a Christmas turkey, prompting laughs from those around her.

“He’s hoping his party is going to calm down over Christmas... but they all know who the Christmas turkey is and he’s sitting in Number 10,” taunted the Labour MP.