RMT boss Mick Lynch calls for ‘mass campaign of workplace disobedience’

Mick Lynch has called for a “mass campaign of workplace disobedience” if the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is passed.

The RMT general secretary told a rally in London on Monday (22 May): “The TUC and all of the trade unions affiliated and every worker in this country has got to unleash a mass campaign of workplace disobedience.”

If enacted, the legislation would allow minimum service levels on six sectors, including rail, to be imposed.

The bill is returning to the House of Commons for MPs to discuss amendments put forward by the House of Lords.

Sign up for our newsletters.