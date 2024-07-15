Moment RNC goes silent as room prays for victims of Trump rally shooting

Prayers have been held for the victims of the Donald Trump rally shooting on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Members fell silent on Monday (15 July) to pray for the victims and their families following the shooting on Saturday.

The shooting at the former president’s rally in Pennsylvania injured Trump and left one rallygoer dead and two others seriously wounded.

Authorities said the man killed in the assassination attempt on Trump was 50-year-old Corey Comperatore of Sarver, Pennsylvania.

Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Michael Whatley said: “Let’s take a moment of silence to reflect on the events that took place in Butler, Pennsylvania, and to pray for the victims and their families.”