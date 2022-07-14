House of Lords member says transgender surgery is 'mutilation'

A member of the House of Lords who is a doctor has said that gender reassignment surgery is "mutilation."

Robert Winston, a Labour life peer and professor at Imperial College London, told Piers Morgan on Uncensored that the fact that sex is genetically determined is a problem because "occasionally you end up with somebody who is born a male but then wants to become a female, so you can have that mutilating operation".

Lord Winston's inflammatory comments were condemned by India Willoughby, Britain's first transgender national television newsreader, as "horrendous".

