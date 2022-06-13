Scientists develop ‘self-healing’ human skin for robots

Scientists from the University of Tokyo, Japan, have started crafting living human skin on robots in a bid to make them look as human as possible.

The development has not only given their robotic finger a skin-like texture, but it is also water-repellent and has self-healing functions.

Looking as much like a real human as possible is one of the main goals for humanoid robots that interact with people, often in healthcare and service industries.

This human-like appearance can improve communication and make the machines more likeable, according to researchers.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.