Thrillseekers riding one of the world’s tallest rollercoasters got stuck after a loose scarf became entangled on one of the train’s wheels.

The Movie World ride, on Australia’s Gold Coast came to a halt on the lift hill on Friday (5 January).

Footage taken by Mary Deanne Yap shows ride operators attending to the ride, which can reach speeds of up to 115km/h.

Ms Yap, 24, said: “Just looking at them was nerve-wracking to be honest, especially as I am afraid of heights.”

In a statement, Warner Bros Movie World said a control system was used to safely stop the ride and confirmed all passengers had been taken off safely.