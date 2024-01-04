‘Not so athletic’ burglar ninja rolls through glass door during theft

A burglar who stole hundreds of dollars worth from a store was caught on camera breaking in with a unique style.

Salinas Police Department, California, is searching for the “not so athletic” burglar who broke in by rolling through a glass door.

In a video posted to Facebook on 3 January, the suspect can be seen sluggishly rolling through a broken glass door and struggling to stand up.

“No one said anything about having to be graceful when applying to be a criminal,” police said in a Facebook post.

Salinas Police Department has urged anyone who may have information on the “ninja” to contact them.