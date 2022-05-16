Man drives Maserati down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps after ‘wrong turn’

A man who drove his Maserati down the Trinita dei Monti staircase in Rome - known as the Spanish Steps - has been charged with “aggravated damage to cultural and monumental assets”.

CCTV footage shared by the city’s police force captures the shocking incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday last week (11 May).

The 37-year-old foreign national, who was not named, was apprehended at Malpensa airport, in the north of Italy, when he attempted to return the hire car.

“I made a wrong turn,” the driver reportedly told investigating authorities.

