Passengers flee as Royal Caribbean cruise ship lashed by storm

Passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were forced to run for cover after an intense rain storm and strong winds sent deck furniture flying across the deck.

Footage circulating on social media shows furniture flying across decks while people desperately attempted to escape the weather carnage.

The Independence of the Seas ship was caught in a brief rain storm as it prepared to leave Port Canaveral in Florida last week.

Passengers were lounging by the pool in the sunshine when strong winds and heavy rain suddenly hit the seas.