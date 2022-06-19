Dramatic moment horse pulling Royal carriage into Ascot gets spooked

Horses pulling Princess Beatrice’s carriage into RoyalAscot became spooked as crowds watched on at guards attempting to control them.

The royal, who was with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, seemed unphased by the horse jolting around as they entered the arena.

Expert horsemen managed to control the situation, as the horse continually tried to buck off its rider, and caused the other animals to become agitated.

33-year-old Beatrice managed to climb out smiling and uninjured by the situation.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.