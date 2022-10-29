The head of the Royal Navy has ordered an investigation into “abhorrent” allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the submarine service.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, the First Sea Lord, said sexual assault and harassment has no place in the Royal Navy, adding that anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable regardless of rank.

The Chief of Naval Staff said he was "deeply disturbed" by the allegations.

Admiral Key's statement comes after allegations were reported in the Daily Mail claiming submariners compiled a “crush depth rape list” in which women were ranked in the order they should be raped in a catastrophic event.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.