Royalists have already put up their tents in preparation for King Charles III's coronation, and will spend the next five nights camped out on the Buckingham Palace mall.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, they were also insistent that they would be joining in with the newly-introduced 'pledge of allegiance'.

"You just give me the words and I'll say it...hand on heart", one super fan said.

Another added from her deckchair: "I think it's a really good idea, it's getting the public involved."

