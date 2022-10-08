Moment fire engulfs key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia

Footage appears to capture the moment fire engulfs the Kerch bridge, a key crossing between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia.

Video shows the exact moment an explosion occurred, as a number of vehicles were driving on the road.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack, but an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky called the incident “the beginning”.

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.