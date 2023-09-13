Watch: Crimean strategic shipyard on fire after biggest ‘Ukrainian attack’ in weeks

A Ukrainian attack on a strategic shipyard in Russia-controlled Crimea wounded 24 people, damaged two ships undergoing repairs, and caused a fire at the facility, Russian authorities report.

Wednesday’s attack on the Sevastopol Shipyard appeared to be one of the biggest in recent weeks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea.

The shipyard is of strategic importance to Russia because vessels in its Black Sea fleet are repaired there.