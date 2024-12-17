Aftermath as Russian general Igor Kirillov killed in Moscow explosion

Police swarmed Moscow on Tuesday, 17 December, after a senior Russian general was killed in the city.

Igor Kirillov was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt.

His assistant was also killed, a Russian investigative committee said.

Photographs posted on Russian Telegram channels showed a shattered entrance to a building littered with rubble and two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow.

Ukrainian prosecutors had charged Kirillov with the use of banned chemical weapons in the Ukraine war the day before he died.