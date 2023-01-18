Alexei Navalny has vowed to continue to oppose the Kremlin on the second anniversary of his imprisonment.

The lawyer-turned-political activist was arrested when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from poisoning with a deadly Soviet-era nerve agent. Russia denied involvement.

In a statement on Twitter via his lawyers, Mr Navalny said the “Motherland needs to be saved” from being “dragged into an aggressive war.”

“I’m not going to surrender my country to them, and I believe that the darkness will eventually fade away.”

