International Women’s Day: Putin extols Russia’s ‘sublime’ attitude towards women

Vladimir Putin has issued a video message for International Women's Day in which he said Russia's attitude towards women was "sublime."

Though women are given full equality under Russia's constitution, in reality they are often subjected to old-fashioned gender stereotypes.

In 2021, Soviet-era rules were changed to allow women to do 350 jobs they were previously banned from, such as truck driving.

Putin used his 2023 speech to praise female soldiers who have invaded Ukraine.

"In this hall there are women who honorably fulfil their military, official and professional duty," he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.