Russia claims two British warplanes spotted near border

Moscow has claimed that two UK warplanes were detected near the country's border.

Footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry appears to show an RC-135 with the words "Royal Air Force" written on the side.

Russia claims two RAF Typhoon fighter jets and a reconnaissance plane were intercepted over the Black Sea and made a U-turn when their jets approached.

The RAF did not violate Russia's airspace according to the country's defence ministry.

The incident comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin issued an appeal to the Russian public in the aftermath of the shortlived mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries.